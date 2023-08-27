Two pets killed during Roanoke County house fire

(Roanoke County, VA—August 27, 2023) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to the report of a residential structure fire in the 3300 block of Mount Pleasant Blvd.Roanoke County units from Mt. Pleasant, Vinton and Clearbrook, with assistance from RoanokeFire-EMS were on scene and brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes. One adult occupied the home. The occupant of the home was displaced and will be staying with family. Sadly, two pets were lost in the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire on Mt. Pleasant Blvd was accidental and the cause was due to an air fryer in the kitchen. The total damages are estimated at $35,200.00. No injuries or human fatalities were reported. The residence did have smoke alarms which alerted the resident of the fire enabling them to get out safely.