In just days, 60% of 611 fall excursion tickets are sold

| By

In case there was any question, the Roanoke-built 611 steam locomotive remains a very popular draw for steam excursions. Within days of tickets becoming available for 30 fall runs, well over half are already taken. The iconic locomotive will lead excursions for five weekends in October and early November between Goshen and Staunton. Goshen is about 80 minutes north of Roanoke. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here for full excursion and ticket information.