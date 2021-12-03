Two people facing 81 charges following Salem vehicle break-ins

| By

Two individuals now face 81 charges in connection to a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts in the city. Salem Police made the arrests this week following a flurry of vehicle larcenies during the month of November. Between November 8and 13 of this year, the 911 operations center received multiple calls from various parts of the city, related to items being stolen from cars and trucks in Salem neighborhoods. As a result of the police investigation, Ryan A. Fletcher-Waldron, 21, of Roanoke was arrested. He now faces 40 charges for Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny, Theft of a Firearm, PropertyDamage and Unlawful Entry into a Vehicle. In addition, Courtney J. Ferguson, 20, of Roanoke also was arrested and charged with 41 counts related to Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny, Theft of a Firearm,Property Damage, and Unlawful Entry into a Vehicle. A total of 19 victims have been identified and the investigation remains active.Salem Police urge citizens to always keep their vehicles locked when they are not occupied.