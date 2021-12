Weird Al announces Roanoke show next fall

Things are going to get “Weird” at the Berglund Center next fall. Five-time Grammy-winning comedian Weird Al Yankovic is coming to Roanoke on October 25, 2022. He’s one of five artists to have Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the others are Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, and Kenny G. Tickets for Weird Al go on sale next Friday.