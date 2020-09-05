Two pedestrians struck, one killed on Williamson Road

On September 4, 2020 at around 9:15pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Williamson Road NE. Responding officers located two adult victims — a man and a woman — lying in the roadway. Both were transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. This morning, officers were advised that the female victim succumbed to her injuries. Her identification will be released pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.