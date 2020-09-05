Man dead, woman wounded in Franklin County shootings

NEWS RELEASE: On September 5, 2020 at approximately 12:00AM Pittsylvania County Communication Center advised their deputies were responding to a residence on Burton Lake Road in Chatham for a white female with a gunshot wound. They advisedthey received a call of a shooting incident that had occurred at Barbour Lane in Franklin County at the home of the female victim. The female victim was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. At approximately 12:15AM, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene at Barbour Lane in Franklin County and located a white male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a mobile home. Investigation led to the arrest of Forrest Christopher Fielder of Chatham for second degree murder of the deceased white male. The name of this individual is pending death notification to family. This investigation is still active but is an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.