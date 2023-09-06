Two months into new budget year, state lawmakers approve spending plan

Virginia now has a revised budget in place for the fiscal year that started July 1st. The General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday, ending a contentious process ahead of November’s elections. Among many other things, the new budget includes pay increases for state employees, teachers and law enforcement personnel along with increased spending for education. The package also provides for tax breaks. One of them is this year only — a $200 income tax rebate for single filers, $400 for those filing jointly. And starting with next year’s returns, there is an increase in the standard deduction to $8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for married couples’ returns. The budget now goes to Governor Youngkin for his signature. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: