Two men facing charges in Roanoke narcotics operation

A narcotics operation was carried out in Roanoke. State Police say a vehicle was stopped in the 3500 block of Valley View Ave after a short pursuit. Special Agents and Officers seized approximately 934 grams of methamphetamine, 49 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 7 fentanyl pills, 4 firearms, and US Currency from the vehicle. 25-year-old Damarius J’Quan Warrick and 20-year-old Keshawn Wright-Johnson, both of Roanoke, were arrested and face charges including Possession of Firearms by Convicted Felon.

Full Press Release from Virginia State Police — The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, along with members of the United States Postal Service Inspectors Office, and the City of Roanoke Police Gang Interdiction Unit conducted a narcotics operation in the City of Roanoke.

During the operation, Star City Task Force members identified known gang members which were in possession of distribution amounts of narcotics. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle which refused to stop. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped in the 3500 block of Valley View Ave, in Roanoke by members of the Virginia State Police Special Operations Division.

Special Agents and Officers seized approximately 934 grams of methamphetamine, 49 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 7 fentanyl pills, 4 firearms and US Currency, which were contained in the vehicle.

Damarius J’Quan Warrick, 25, and Zeleek Keshawn Wright-Johnson, 20, both of Roanoke, Va., were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin/Fentanyl, Possession of Firearms by Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm, while in possession of Schedule 1-2 narcotics. Warrick and Wright-Johnson are currently being held at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center without bond. Additional charges will be forthcoming after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.