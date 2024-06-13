Carilion in Phase 2 of drone delivery testing

Carilion Clinic and a company called Drone Up have entered the second phase of a partnership that could help streamline the delivery of medical supplies to frontline care teams in the Carilion network. Phase two testing wraps up on Saturday. During Phase 2 teams are assessing ways to streamline the drone delivery process for Carilion Clinic. The drones will launch from the Carilion warehouse on Franklin

Road, pick up packages at the Riverside campus, and deliver them to about 8 locations. Paul Davenport is Vice-President of Emergency Services at Carilion Clinic: