Two fires in Salem today

| By

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a residential structure fire at 16 McDivitt Road Saturday morning at approximately 5:59 a.m. Two people were inside the home at the time of the incident, but both occupants exited safely, and no one was injured.

The first units arrived within 5 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found fire along the exterior wall of the mobile home. It took firefighters 25 minutes to contain and extinguish the fire and the mobile home sustained an estimated $10,000 in damages. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause.

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a commercial structure fire at 2011 Apperson Drive at

approximately 4:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The first units arrived at Virginia Industrial Cleaners & Equipment within five minutes of receiving the 911 call and found heavy smoke in the V.I.C.E. showroom area.

It took firefighters 35 minutes to contain and extinguish the fire that was discovered in the office area. The

building sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage and a portion of Apperson Drive near the business was closed until firefighters cleared the scene. Currently, the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has not determined a cause of the fire and there are no damage estimates.