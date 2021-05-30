Two dead after van, pickup collide head-on

NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper H. Young is investigating a two-vehicle crash which resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Friday (May 30) at 12:20 p.m. on Route 11, just of Valley Road in Botetourt County.

A 2000 Ford E-250 was traveling north on Route 11, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup head-on.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Jeffrey Shane Bradford, 41, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Bradford was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Tracy Scott Firestone, 58, of Troutville, Va. Mr. Firestone was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.