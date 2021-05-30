Woman dies after pulling car in front of oncoming pickup

NEWS RELEASE: BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper N.J. Houck is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, (May 28) at 4:58 p.m. on Route 43, one mile north of Route 24 in Bedford County.

A 2015 Kia Optima failed to yield the right of way while entering the roadway, and was struck by a 2005 Ford F-450 which was traveling north on Route 43.

The driver of the Kia was identified as Tonya Turner Johnson, 52, of Greensboro, NC. Ms. Johnson was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The Ford was driven by Earl C. Ferguson, 51, of Romney, WV. Mr. Ferguson was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.