Va Democrats defend House incumbents before eyes turn to fall

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats who have transformed Virginia at whiplash speed over the past two years will be defending their full control of the statehouse this fall. But first, they are trying to get an usually high number of House incumbents past primary challenges.

Fourteen House Democrats are spending and organizing against challenges from their own party this year, compared with only three Republican incumbents.

“Like somebody that drinks too many Red Bulls, too much energy is not always healthy for the party,” said Albert Pollard, a former Democratic House delegate who went on to say he thinks the “vast majority” of incumbents will hold on.

Several factors seem to be driving the surge in primary challengers, which is far higher this year than any other since at least 1999, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Some observers say it’s just an appealing time to be a Democratic candidate.