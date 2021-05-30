An “abandoned” fawn you might see is probably just fine

FROM ROANOKE POLICE: RPD Animal Wardens have received several calls for service regarding “abandoned” fawns. We want to remind you that it’s normal for a fawn to be alone during the day. Does will leave their fawns in safe spots while they find food. If you find a fawn, leave it alone. Their mother is usually in the area and should return at dusk. If you notice a fawn that has been in the same spot for a day or two and appears to be in distress, you can call the Department of Wildlife Resources at 1-855-571-9003.