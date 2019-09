Twin Creeks second location just months away from opening at Explore Park

| By

The Ballast Point tap room and restaurant in Daleville may be shutting down at the end of the month but for those looking for another scenic,somewhat out-of-the-way location to enjoy craft beer and a light meal, consider Twin Creeks Brewing Company – which will soon open a second location inside the historic Brugh tavern at Explore Park

