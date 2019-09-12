Are you ready for “Try Transit Week?”

| By

Are you ready to “Try Transit?” A program organized by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is back in Roanoke next week Monday through Friday. Those who give Valley Metro buses a try can enter a contest to win free Amtrak tickets. If you are ready to Try Transit between Monday and Friday next week Ride Solutions is offering two free Valley Metro passes on its website. Vice Mayor Joe Cobb has been using the city’s transit system more in recent months. He also says a new Valley Metro app nearing completion will make it easier to find bus stops and how close the buses are running to schedule.

