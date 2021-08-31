Tuesday COVID-19 numbers for Roanoke Valley

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting this morning 766,435 coronavirus cases and 11,842 virus-related deaths. That includes 3,487 new confirmed and probable cases and 32 new confirmed and probably deaths in Virginia. A breakdown of local numbers can be found below:

Bedford County = 67 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death

Botetourt County = 10 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations

Franklin County = 34 new cases

Roanoke City = 44 new cases, 1 new death

Roanoke County = 30 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations