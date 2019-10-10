UPDATE: All lanes re-open after 81 truck jackknife accident

UPDATE: All lanes are open once again, but it will take a while for the miles of backed-up northbound traffic to resume normal speeds.

PREVIOUS: On I-81 at mile marker 141 in the County of Roanoke, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer accident. The North left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 4.5 miles.

