Arts is big business in Roanoke; could get bigger

Arts and Culture in the Roanoke Valley is big business that reaches into many different sectors and in fiscal year 2018 the non-profit arts industry generated 64 million dollars in local economic activity. That’s what came to light in a sweeping survey conducted by “Americans for the Arts.” The arts support 1774 local jobs and 6.5 million in state and local tax revenue according to the study. The Roanoke Cultural Endowment is looking to raise 20 million dollars so it can then issue grants to local arts organizations. Shaleen Powell is executive director for the Roanoke Cultural Endowment, which commissioned that study; she says it should provide talking points when reaching out to potential donors.

