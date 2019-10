Billy Byrd apartments ready for leasing in Vinton

| By

The transformation of the old William Byrd High School into The Billy Byrd apartment complex is complete. Town of Vinton and Roanoke County officials helped cut the ribbon today. There are 82 1-and-2 bedroom apartments ready to be leased says developer David Walker. Waukeshaw Development invested 12 million dollars in the project; which left many of the old high school features intact – including the gymnasium floor – in order to be eligible for historic tax credits.

10-10 Billy Byrd for Web