Police investigate after body found along Wasena Avenue

From Roanoke Police Department:From Roanoke Police On October 10, 2019 at about 7:30 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a body found in the wooded area along the 1500 block of Wasena Avenue SW. Arriving officers located a deceased female in the wooded area. Roanoke Police are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identity of the female, as well as the cause of death. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.