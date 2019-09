Truck accident blocks lane, creates northbound delays on I-81

VDOT reports an accident is creating northbound backups on Interstate 81 between the Christiansburg and Elliston exits. The crash involves a truck, and it is blocking one northbound lane near milemarker 128.

FROM VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 128 in the County of Montgomery, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer accident. The North left shoulder and left lane are closed.