Man sought for narcotics holdup at Vinton CVS

NEWS RELEASE: Vinton, VA – The Vinton Police Department is currently investigating a robbery of the CVS Pharmacy located at 1022 Hardy Road in Vinton. Police were called to the store on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 1339 hrs. Witnesses state the suspect is white male approximately 6’-3” tall,very thin build, wearing a white and gray striped long sleeve shirt with “Camo” shorts. The suspect also had a cloth over his face. Once entering the store, the suspect walked to the pharmacy, and demanded narcotics. No weapon was displayed, nor was a weapon mentioned by the suspect when he demanded the drugs. A small amount of pharmaceuticals were taken as a result of the robbery.

​The suspect may have been operating a small brown SUV, possibly a Kia. The suspect vehicle may also have the windshield wipers stuck in the upright position.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at

540-562-3265

The matter remains under investigation and no further information is currently available for release.