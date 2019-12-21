Trooper struck in hit and run crash

| By

(from VSP) The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in which a trooper was struck. The crash occurred at 10:03 p.m. on Friday (Dec 20) 0n route 11 in Botetourt County. A white Dodge pick-up was traveling north on Route 11, when the pickup struck the trooper on the right side of the of the State Police vehicle. Damage to the suspect vehicle will be on the right side and will include the right headlight and fender. Witness’ at the crash scene stated the pick-up accelerated as it left the scene after striking the trooper and his vehicle. The trooper was transported to Stonewall Jackson Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with the crash. Any information regarding the crash please contact the Virginia State Police at 800-542-5959 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

—