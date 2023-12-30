Trish White-Boyd will not run for a second term on Roanoke City Council

Patricia “Trish” White Boyd confirms to WFIR she will not run for a second term on Roanoke City Council in the 2024 election. Serving since 2021, White-Boyd also made an unsuccessful run for the Virginia State Senate as a Democrat last month in the new District 4. With Mayor Sherman Lea also announcing he won’t seek another term that leaves two open spots on City Council at this point.

White-Boyd, who operates a home health care company and has been involved with the city’s commission on equity and inclusion, may have been considered a top candidate for the Mayor’s position before announcing her intention not to run again. She was the Vice-Mayor for two years after receiving the most votes in the 2020 election. Current Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb says he will announce any interest in running for Mayor after the holidays.