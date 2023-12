Liberty Flames first New Year’s six appearance

| By

The Liberty Flames football team will be in action on News Year’s Day against eighth ranked Oregon in the 2023 Vbro Fiesta Bowl. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on this historic appearance.

First year Liberty Coach Jamey Chadwell will make school history on Monday. The Flames are marking their fifth year of bowl eligibility with their first ever New Year’s Day appearance, The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.