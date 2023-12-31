Non-fatal shooting in NW Roanoke this morning

(from Roanoke PD) On 12/31/23 at approximately 7:06 AM, City of Roanoke E911 notified Roanoke Police of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Harvest Ln NW. Upon arrival, an adult male was found with a gunshot wound to his leg that appeared to not be life threatening. Initial investigation revealed that the incident did not occur in the area that the person was found. Limited details were provided by the victim about the incident. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to receive treatment for his wound. This remains an on-going investigation.