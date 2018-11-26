UPDATE: Man charged with Heather Heyer death to argue self-defense

| By

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ An Ohio man charged with killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Virginia plans to argue that he believed he was acting in self-defense when he drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters. A lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr. offered a glimpse of the defense strategy as jury selection began Monday in Charlottesville Circuit Court. Attorney John Hill told a group of prospective jurors the jury will hear evidence that Fields “thought he was acting in self-defense.” Hill asked if any of the prospective jurors believe that using violence in

self-defense is never appropriate. The “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12, 2017, was organized in part to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.