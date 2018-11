Macado’s opens in Vinton

The newest Macado’s Restaurant is now open in Vinton on Washington Avenue after a year or more of construction – repurposing what for years was the Roanoke County Library branch there. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration is set for this Saturday. Dave Pait is the area supervisor; he says they are still hiring staff – just stop by and fill out an application. Vinton officials see the new restaurant as an economic development boost for the town.

