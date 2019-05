Travers Brothership makes Roanoke stop tonight on the way to FloydFest

Twin Brothers Eric and Kyle Travers first met the other members of Travers Brothership as middle schoolers on a bus in Western Carolina twelve years ago. They came back together as a band six years ago. Travers Brothership played 2 sets at FloydFest last summer and they’re back for 5 this July.

