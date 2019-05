Gas station rest rooms: which chains get top ratings in the region?

| By

The peak summer driving season is now upon us, and recent trends suggest that more large service station chains are paying more attention to the quality of their restrooms. The GasBuddy app lets people rate such things, and in recent years, the rate of positive rest room experiences has notably increases. In our region, Sheetz gets the highest marks — but not the highest overall across Virginia. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

05-31 Travel Restrooms Wrap1-WEB