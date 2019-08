Traffic alert: accident blocks lane, slows I-81 in Hollins area

Expect slow going right now on northbound Interstate 81 between the Hollins and Cloverdale exits, the result of a multi-vehicle accident at milemarker 147. The northbound left lane is blocked, and traffic in that direction is now slowed about three miles back to I-581.

From VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 147 in the County of Roanoke, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle accident. The North left shoulder and left lane are closed.