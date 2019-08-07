Traffic alert: Big backups on NB US 220 near Electric Road

An accident is creating some lengthy northbound backups on US 220 just before the Electric Road off-ramp. VDOT reports one land is closed there — as is the exit ramp to Electric. A VDOT traffic cam shows heavy equipment at the scene in efforts to right and remove the wreckage.

FROM VDOT: On US-220 in the County of Roanoke, in the vicinity of the ramp from US 220; Business 220; VA 419S, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle accident. The North right lane, right shoulder, and exit ramp are closed.