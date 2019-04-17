UPDATE: 581 traffic stop followed report of fugitive from justice

We are awaiting more details, but we know that federal, state, and local enforcement officials were all involved in a traffic stop of a tractor trailer late this morning on Interstate 581 right at the Elm Avenue exit in downtown Roanoke. The driver was seen emerging with his hands raised. For a while, the stop closed all northbound lanes of the highway. The U.S. Marshal’s office says the action was taken after receiving a tip from a law enforcement agency in eastern Virginia that a fugitive from justice was spotted heading for Roanoke.

