“Person of Interest” sought for Salem Sheetz shoplifting

Salem Police are asking for help in identifying and finding a “person of interest” in connection with a shoplifting incident in the city. The Facebook post does not state what the business is, but the surveillance photo clearly appears to taken be at one of the two Sheetz convenience stores in Salem.

Facebook post: The Salem Police Department is once again asking for assistance in the identity of the below individual who is a person of interest in a shoplifting that occurred in the City. Anyone with information can call the Detective Division at 375-3083 and ask for Detective Akers.