Dawgs get ready for semifinal; Woodrum has no regrets about AAF

Josh Woodrum was in the middle of a Salt Lake Stallions team meeting before game 9 of a 10 game season they were told the A-A-F was suspending operations. But no regrets for the former Cave Spring and Liberty quarterback. And they beat Peoria in the SPHL Challenge Round series – now its on to the semifinals for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs:

