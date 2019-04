St. Andrew’s pastor: Notre Dame fire highlights concerns at older churches

| By

The pastor of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke says the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris highlights the need for increased safety measures for older churches. Father Kevin Segerblom says pastors of older churches need to aware of potential safety hazards. St. Andrew’s is an iconic church on a local scale, and it is one of the older ones in the region. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story.

4-17 St Andrews Wrap 2-WEB