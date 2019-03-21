Tractor trailer, Giles County school bus collide on I-81

From State Police: At 10 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County. A tractor-trailer and a Giles County Public Schools bus collided in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 12 mile marker. Three students complained of minor injuries and have been transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center as a precautionary measure. A Washington County Public Schools bus is on scene to transport the remaining students off the interstate. The scene should be cleared and lanes re-opened shortly. The crash remains under investigation.