Roanoke Valley Gives celebrates record-breaking event

The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia announced its biggest fundraisers during last week’s “Roanoke Valley Gives Day,” at a luncheon today. Roanoke Catholic, Lake Christian Ministries and the Prevention Council of Roanoke County took home the top honors in the large, medium and small organization categories, respectively. Despite Facebook and Instagram going down that same day Michelle Eberly with the Community Foundation says it was a record-breaking event. Roanoke Valley Gives raised $823,000 in its fourth year – about $80,000 more than in 2018.

