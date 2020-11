Tractor trailer overturns, blocks northbound US 220 near Clearbrook

| By

From Roanoke County Police: A tractor trailer overturned just after 1 p.m. on US 220/Franklin Road, between Back Creek and Yellow Mountain Roads (near Red Hill Church of the Brethren). The northbound lanes are completely blocked at this time. Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are on scene. Information will be updated once it becomes available.