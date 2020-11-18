Northam: Avoiding Thanksgiving gatherings is an act of love

Governor Northam says Thanksgiving dinners without some loved ones at the table will be difficult, but he says it is a caring way that will ensure those close to you will be around to celebrate the holidays with you next year. Northam said at today’s briefing that staying in your own home is an important way to stop the recent resurgence of COVID-19:

Northam says the limit he ordered Friday of 25 at any public or private gatherings should be considered a ceiling, and any number well below that is a much better idea.