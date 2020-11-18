The list: Which vehicles depreciate the least and most in Roanoke region

A new study from iSeeCars.com finds that heavy-duty vehicles are among those most likely to retain their value over time in the Roanoke area. On top of that, they are likely to depreciate even less than the national average. iSeeCars is an online automotive search engine and research website. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

From iSeeCars.com:

Cars that Depreciate the Least in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Rank Model Average New Car Price Average 5-Year-Old Used Car Price Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 Toyota Tundra $45,374 $33,744 25.6% 2 Jeep Wrangler $34,186 $24,797 27.5% 3 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited $39,794 $28,143 29.3% 4 Toyota Tacoma $34,178 $23,834 30.3% 5 Toyota 4Runner $43,185 $28,172 34.8% 6 Dodge Challenger $41,239 $26,580 35.5% 7 Chevrolet Colorado $31,695 $19,777 37.6% 8 Honda Civic $22,651 $13,408 40.8% 9 Ford Mustang $36,408 $21,403 41.2% 10 Ford F-150 $49,203 $28,872 41.3% Depreciation Average for All Vehicles in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA: 48.0%

Cars that Depreciate the Most in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA Rank Model Average New Car Price Average 5-Year-Old Used Car Price Average 5-Year Depreciation 1 BMW 3 Series $49,501 $16,507 66.7% 2 Buick Enclave $54,234 $19,310 64.4% 3 Volkswagen Passat $30,830 $11,282 63.4% 4 Volkswagen Jetta $24,972 $9,232 63.0% 5 Nissan Pathfinder $41,249 $15,746 61.8% 6 Volvo XC60 $48,368 $18,586 61.6% 7 GMC Acadia $49,629 $19,106 61.5% 8 Volvo S60 $42,370 $16,416 61.3% 9 Mitsubishi Outlander sport $24,737 $9,673 60.9% 10 Nissan Sentra $21,451 $8,530 60.2% Depreciation Average for All Vehicles in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA: 48.0%