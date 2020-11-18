Still time to sign up for Drumstick Dash – some good swag also!

The Atlantic Union Drumstick Dash supports the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s food service program and urges more people to sign up and run or walk (drumstickdash.net) any time by the end of November. As of yesterday the Drumstick Dash was at about 70 percent of its normal registration level, for a 5K race typically run on Thanksgiving morning. Packet pickup is curbside at the Rescue Mission – all runners get a finishers medal. Race director Kevin Berry was live in studio this morning, along with Director of Development Becci Sisson from the Mission. Hear the complete interview below:

11-18 Drumstick Dash Final