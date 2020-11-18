MegaMillions ticket purchased in Christiansburg is a $1 million winner

| By

Somebody bought a $1 Million Mega Millions ticket in Christiansburg. The Virginia Lottery says it matched the first five winning numbers in last night’s drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Triangle Market, and whoever holds it has up to 180 days to claim the prize.

NEWS RELEASE: The night drawings on Tuesday, November 17, resulted in big wins for some Virginia Lottery players. A Mega Millions ticket bought in Christiansburg won $1 million, and a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket bought in Powhatan won a $564,000 jackpot.

Now the million-dollar question is: Who has those winning tickets?

Here are the specifics:

The Mega Millions ticket was bought at Triangle Market, located at 3631 Radford Road in Christiansburg. It matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. That wins Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million. The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 8-13-35-46-68, and the Mega Ball number was 16.

The Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket was bought at the Sheetz at 4201 Anderson Highway in Powhatan. It matched all five winning numbers in the November 17 drawing: 3-12-17-18-31. Cash 5 with EZ Match is a new twist on the familiar Cash 5 game. This is the first jackpot win since the game began on October 26.

The people with those tickets have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winners should immediately sign the back of the tickets to establish ownership. When the winners are ready to claim the prizes, they should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00. Drawings are streamed live at www.valottery.com. The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are1 in 12,607,306.

Cash 5 with EZ Match drawings are held daily at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. The odds of winning any prize, if the EZ Match add-on is purchased, are 1 in 3.45. Without EZ Match, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 9.62. The jackpot prize is pari-mutuel, meaning if multiple tickets win in the same drawing, the jackpot is split equally among them.