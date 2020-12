Tractor trailer, car in fiery Danville-area collision; one confirmed dead

FROM STATE POLICE: At 12:48 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 8), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred on Cane Creek Parkway at Morgan Olson Way involving a tractor-trailer and a car. [This is east of Danville in the Ringgold area.] The impact of the crash caused the car and trailer to catch fire. There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.

