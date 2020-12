First COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Roanoke Valley

Carilion officials say the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected in the Roanoke Valley by this weekend for distribution as soon as early next week — presuming the FDA approves them Thursday morning. Carilion says the first doses that will be administered to front-line health care workers and patients in nursing homes.

The first vaccines to arrive are from Pfizer and are administered in two doses.

This story will be updated.