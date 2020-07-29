Tractor trailer accident in Botetourt County causing back ups on I-81

VDOT officials say traffic is still backed up at least two miles from the scene of a multi vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer today at mile marker 158 along I-81 South in Botetourt County. All traffic will be detoured off at Exit 162, onto U.S. Route 11 South, onto Route 460 West and Brughs Mill Road, and back onto I-81 South at mile marker 156. The Troutville Fire Department tells WFXR at least one person was trapped in the crash and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Emergency crews have been dealing with a hazmat situation because the tractor trailer was reportedly leaking diesel fuel.