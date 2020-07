54 new COVID-19 cases in Roanoke Valley, majority of those in one locality

After only a few additional COVID-19 cases yesterday, the latest numbers this morning from the Virginia Department of Health show 54 new cases in the Roanoke Valley. The bulk of those cases in Roanoke City, where 41 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases have been recorded. There were nine new cases in Roanoke County, four new cases in Botetourt County, and no new COVID-19 cases in Salem.