Tourism workshop grooms new “ambassadors” for the region

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge held a hospitality training workshop today, looking to build a team of local ambassadors who can show tourists what the area has to offer. They looked at tourism from a visitor’s perspective to discuss what they want, need, and what information they might be missing.Among the participants was Bayou Snowballs owner Crystal Bolton. Her shop is in the City Market building.

