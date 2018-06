With drownings a major cause of child deaths, a plan to help parents prevent tragedy

Drownings account for a large proportion of accidental deaths among young children, and with summer’s official arrival today, experts urge parents to adopt a system that helps keep an eye on kids in the water. The “Water Watcher” system requires one adult supervisor to keep a constant eye on children in the water — no books, phones or other distractions. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

